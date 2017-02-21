Woman arrested after reporting friend
Cookeville police officers went to the parking lot of a South Jefferson Avenue bar because they believed a woman was in distress. Kirkpatrick reportedly called authorities because she couldn't handle Johnson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sparta man arrested in bar for selling drugs (Jul '10)
|1 min
|Jeff Gentry
|19
|build the wall, build the wall, build the wall
|30 min
|Curmudgeon
|82
|Bowmans and More Etc Scammers
|35 min
|John
|1
|Handouts to stop soon!
|43 min
|velma
|5
|Stand with Sweden!
|52 min
|Curmudgeon
|74
|Nudist colony nearby
|53 min
|caff caff
|22
|Susannah Acres *school counselor * (Dec '14)
|3 hr
|Makaveli2008
|52
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC