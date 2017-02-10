Two men arrested for breaking into st...

Two men arrested for breaking into storage unit

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

Cookeville Police Officer Kenneth Frye said he responded to the East 15th Street storage facility after possible suspicious activity was reported there. A storage unit had been broken into, and the items the men were loading into the car were from that unit, the officer reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cookville hospital (Jan '15) 4 min TRW 3
who is wendy askins? (Mar '12) 13 min Senfeld 16
Black lives matter 35 min BlackWhite 132
Someone took a dump in one of the dressing room... (May '16) 54 min Icky 25
Phillips Shoe Store is having a grand re-openin... (Mar '09) 56 min disgusted 14
build the wall, build the wall, build the wall 1 hr Build The Wall Now 52
Power of Putnam 1 hr Nutzaplente 2
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,234 • Total comments across all topics: 278,782,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC