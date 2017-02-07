Two arrested in separate runaway cases

A Cookeville woman and a Baxter man have been charged in two separate incidents for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. @:Joshua R. Freedle, 21, of Double View Circle in Baxter, was arrested Friday for reportedly harboring a 17-year-old A Cookeville woman and a Baxter man have been charged in two separate incidents for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.