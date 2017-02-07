Two arrested in separate runaway cases

Two arrested in separate runaway cases

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

A Cookeville woman and a Baxter man have been charged in two separate incidents for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. @:Joshua R. Freedle, 21, of Double View Circle in Baxter, was arrested Friday for reportedly harboring a 17-year-old A Cookeville woman and a Baxter man have been charged in two separate incidents for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amazing! Obama gives UN $9.2Billion! 2 min golden calf 16
Human Trafficking 5 min golden calf 5
Tracy sweat auto beware 6 min Cooktowngirl 5
7 days consecutive work? Isn't that illegal? (Apr '11) 26 min Wake Up People 563
Institutional wholesale company (May '11) 1 hr Watchmen 326
No Jobs for you. Trump will not make a job for you 2 hr TRUMPTRAIN 10
gangster disciples in cookeville. big problem (Jul '10) 2 hr Westside Putnam G... 128
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,053 • Total comments across all topics: 278,639,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC