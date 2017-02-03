Traffic enforcement to be increased for Super Bowl weekend festivities
Regardless of which team wins or loses, the Tennessee Highway Patrol wants everyone to get to and from their Super Bowl celebrations safely. Regardless of which team wins or loses, the Tennessee Highway Patrol wants everyone to get to and from their Super Bowl celebrations safely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our "Christian" President
|7 min
|Antifa
|12
|Kayla Faye randolph
|20 min
|Reid
|2
|Woman selling used br_as on swap n shop
|24 min
|Flamer fo life
|6
|Catchin Eyes??
|30 min
|Flamer fo life
|2
|Shane Flannigan A cheap Taxi
|46 min
|Flamer fo life
|11
|Teresa Jackson DCS ?
|58 min
|Feedback
|1
|Man arrested for 7th offense DUI (Feb '13)
|1 hr
|What
|85
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC