Thanks to 'dog,' police sniff out fugitive

Trevor Lawrence Tyree, 34, of Pompano Beach, Fla., was charged in Cookeville with assault and two counts of theft after a run-in with a Kohl's employee. Trevor Lawrence Tyree, 34, of Pompano Beach, Fla., was charged in Cookeville with assault and two counts of theft after a run-in with a Kohl's employee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.