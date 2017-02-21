Taxi cab display ads considered
An amendment to the general sign regulations is among the items for consideration as the Cookeville Planning Commission meets tonight. An amendment to the general sign regulations is among the items for consideration as the Cookeville Planning Commission meets tonight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Academy Sports + Outdoors 700 New jobs coming (Aug '14)
|31 min
|yummy
|93
|build the wall, build the wall, build the wall
|1 hr
|resident
|100
|Senior discount day at Kroger
|1 hr
|old fart
|15
|Moving to cookeville
|2 hr
|John
|13
|Health Risk
|3 hr
|I hate liberals
|2
|see your child
|5 hr
|T trash
|14
|jae sherril (May '10)
|8 hr
|A smart chic
|42
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC