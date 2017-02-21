Taxi cab display ads considered

Taxi cab display ads considered

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

An amendment to the general sign regulations is among the items for consideration as the Cookeville Planning Commission meets tonight. An amendment to the general sign regulations is among the items for consideration as the Cookeville Planning Commission meets tonight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Academy Sports + Outdoors 700 New jobs coming (Aug '14) 31 min yummy 93
build the wall, build the wall, build the wall 1 hr resident 100
Senior discount day at Kroger 1 hr old fart 15
Moving to cookeville 2 hr John 13
Health Risk 3 hr I hate liberals 2
see your child 5 hr T trash 14
jae sherril (May '10) 8 hr A smart chic 42
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,393 • Total comments across all topics: 279,184,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC