Susan Lenise Pharris Barnette

Susan Lenise Pharris Barnette

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

Funeral services for Susan Lenise Pharris Barnette, 44, of Cordova, Tenn., will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, from the chapel of Whitson Funeral Home in Cookeville. The family will receive friends from 3-8 p.m. today, Sunday, Feb. 12, and from 10 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the funeral home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
And Now at the Clown House White House with so ... 5 min orangemanchild 29
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) 35 min Cat 86
Reality TV coming to Algood 51 min Star 1
SouthernHillsGolf? 1 hr Moonbeam 3
build the wall, build the wall, build the wall 1 hr Tony B 56
Justin Craighead and Danyel Taylor 1 hr Mdb1965 6
strip club 4 hr Cdub 3
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,731 • Total comments across all topics: 278,789,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC