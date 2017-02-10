Funeral services for Susan Lenise Pharris Barnette, 44, of Cordova, Tenn., will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, from the chapel of Whitson Funeral Home in Cookeville. The family will receive friends from 3-8 p.m. today, Sunday, Feb. 12, and from 10 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the funeral home.

