Republican Gets Rattled By Obamacare Repeal Question
Yet another Republican representative goes down in flames when trying and failing to provide a coherent response as to why they want to hurt people. In the end though, it won't matter to Rep. Diane Black as TN-06 is now deep red, where people are content to vote against their own interests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bowman's and more etc scammers
|46 min
|Keba1976
|23
|Kayla Faye randolph
|4 hr
|alexis
|11
|Wonder what the widdle Democrat snowflakes will...
|5 hr
|Democrat
|7
|Emberton
|5 hr
|wondering
|1
|And Now at the Clown House White House with so ...
|6 hr
|phu-que
|4
|top area bass fisherman (May '12)
|12 hr
|nutzaplente
|24
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|12 hr
|slim
|66
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC