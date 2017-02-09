Republican Gets Rattled By Obamacare ...

Republican Gets Rattled By Obamacare Repeal Question

20 min ago Read more: Crooks and Liars

Yet another Republican representative goes down in flames when trying and failing to provide a coherent response as to why they want to hurt people. In the end though, it won't matter to Rep. Diane Black as TN-06 is now deep red, where people are content to vote against their own interests.

