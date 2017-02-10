Repeat offender booked again

Repeat offender booked again

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

A Cookeville man charged with assault and at least four violations of bond conditions and order of protection is expected in court this week. A Cookeville man charged with assault and at least four violations of bond conditions and order of protection is expected in court this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
And Now at the Clown House White House with so ... 44 min Trump train 43
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) 2 hr wow 99
Justin Craighead and Danyel Taylor 3 hr Mdb1965 8
SMELLY GASH is such a turn off 5 hr Lol 2
bowman's and more etc scammers 5 hr dill pussed 34
Hoseppy and Tony (Aug '16) 5 hr Time to quit 57
Black lives matter 6 hr Bullcrap 138
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,133 • Total comments across all topics: 278,825,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC