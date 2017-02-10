Repeat offender booked again
A Cookeville man charged with assault and at least four violations of bond conditions and order of protection is expected in court this week. A Cookeville man charged with assault and at least four violations of bond conditions and order of protection is expected in court this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|And Now at the Clown House White House with so ...
|44 min
|Trump train
|43
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|wow
|99
|Justin Craighead and Danyel Taylor
|3 hr
|Mdb1965
|8
|SMELLY GASH is such a turn off
|5 hr
|Lol
|2
|bowman's and more etc scammers
|5 hr
|dill pussed
|34
|Hoseppy and Tony (Aug '16)
|5 hr
|Time to quit
|57
|Black lives matter
|6 hr
|Bullcrap
|138
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC