Non-residential voting effort fails
A resolution to allow those who own property inside Cookeville's city limits but reside elsewhere will not proceed to the state legislature. A resolution to allow those who own property inside Cookeville's city limits but reside elsewhere will not proceed to the state legislature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dacco (Mar '13)
|1 hr
|Pop Eye
|52
|Stupid Liberals will never learn
|1 hr
|jill
|9
|A single tweet from Donald Trump reveals Nation...
|1 hr
|Pop Eye
|14
|why cant blacks find a job
|2 hr
|sadbuttrue
|14
|Sparta man arrested in bar for selling drugs (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|Jimmie
|16
|bowman's and more etc scammers
|2 hr
|boobs
|1
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|7 hr
|Sally
|125
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC