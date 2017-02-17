Non-residential voting effort fails

Non-residential voting effort fails

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

A resolution to allow those who own property inside Cookeville's city limits but reside elsewhere will not proceed to the state legislature. A resolution to allow those who own property inside Cookeville's city limits but reside elsewhere will not proceed to the state legislature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dacco (Mar '13) 1 hr Pop Eye 52
Stupid Liberals will never learn 1 hr jill 9
A single tweet from Donald Trump reveals Nation... 1 hr Pop Eye 14
why cant blacks find a job 2 hr sadbuttrue 14
News Sparta man arrested in bar for selling drugs (Jul '10) 2 hr Jimmie 16
bowman's and more etc scammers 2 hr boobs 1
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) 7 hr Sally 125
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,187 • Total comments across all topics: 278,950,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC