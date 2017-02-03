New veterans benefits rep eases strain here
For more than a year, he alone has been the friendly face and the kind voice that veterans encounter when they go to the Putnam County Veterans Service Office for help. For more than a year, he alone has been the friendly face and the kind voice that veterans encounter when they go to the Putnam County Veterans Service Office for help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our "Christian" President
|7 min
|Antifa
|12
|Kayla Faye randolph
|20 min
|Reid
|2
|Woman selling used br_as on swap n shop
|25 min
|Flamer fo life
|6
|Catchin Eyes??
|31 min
|Flamer fo life
|2
|Shane Flannigan A cheap Taxi
|47 min
|Flamer fo life
|11
|Teresa Jackson DCS ?
|59 min
|Feedback
|1
|Man arrested for 7th offense DUI (Feb '13)
|1 hr
|What
|85
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC