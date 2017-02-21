Man arrested after pulling gun

Man arrested after pulling gun

1 hr ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

Cookeville Police Officer Ben Dukes said the incident happened just after the victim dropped off his children with his ex-wife. "The victim stated that he saw another vehicle in the parking lot that he thought belonged to his ex-wife's new boyfriend," Dukes said.

