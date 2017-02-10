Lumber company owner buys 2,000 acres in Putnam
The owner of a lumber company has purchased more than half of the property in one of the largest land auctions ever in Putnam County. The owner of a lumber company has purchased more than half of the property in one of the largest land auctions ever in Putnam County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillips Shoe Store is having a grand re-openin... (Mar '09)
|5 min
|Nutzaplente
|12
|Tracy sweat auto beware
|8 min
|Nutzaplente
|9
|Wonder what the widdle Democrat snowflakes will...
|11 min
|Nutzaplente
|10
|Aaron swallows
|14 min
|Nutzaplente
|5
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|15 min
|historian
|71
|And Now at the Clown House White House with so ...
|19 min
|Wick Silly
|7
|don't use cookeville concrete (Sep '09)
|24 min
|Just Muddin
|73
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC