'Indivisible' group off to strong start
When a handful of concerned citizens in Putnam County decided to form a congressional advocacy group and set the very first meeting for earlier this week, they didn't think they'd need to set out more than 40 chairs. More than 100 people packed into the tiny room at the Putnam County Democratic headquarters for the first meeting of the local branch of Indivisible.
