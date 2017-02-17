IMPACT ramps up for 5th honors banquet
Members of IMPACT, an African-American Men's Leadership Group, are preparing for their fifth annual Honors Banquet Sunday, Feb. 26, at 5:30 p.m. at Leslie Town Centre. The annual black-tie gala honors outstanding African-American citizens in the a Members of IMPACT, an African-American Men's Leadership Group, are preparing for their fifth annual Honors Banquet Sunday, Feb. 26, at 5:30 p.m. at Leslie Town Centre.
