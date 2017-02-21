Growing push for more tax breaks in Haslam road funding plan

As Republican Gov. Bill Haslam takes his proposal to boost transportation funding on the road, there is a growing call for his plan to include bigger tax breaks for middle-class drivers who would pay more at the pump under Tennessee's first gas tax hike since 1989. Haslam traveled to the upper Cumberland Plateau to make his case a day after the first major legislative test of his transportation bill resulted in lawmakers deciding to punt for the week instead of taking it up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.