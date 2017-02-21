Growing push for more tax breaks in H...

Growing push for more tax breaks in Haslam road funding plan

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

As Republican Gov. Bill Haslam takes his proposal to boost transportation funding on the road, there is a growing call for his plan to include bigger tax breaks for middle-class drivers who would pay more at the pump under Tennessee's first gas tax hike since 1989. Haslam traveled to the upper Cumberland Plateau to make his case a day after the first major legislative test of his transportation bill resulted in lawmakers deciding to punt for the week instead of taking it up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bowmans and More Etc Scammers 41 min Ewww 3
women=nature's punching bags (Dec '09) 42 min non 16
all liberals will burn in hell 45 min conservative 9
Stand with Sweden! 49 min Antifa 79
Moving to cookeville 1 hr hip 1
Jeet Kune Do-Kali-Optimal Fitness-Nutrition (May '13) 2 hr Sunkmanitu Tanka 21
Male Massage Therapist 3 hr horned 8
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Weather Statement for Putnam County was issued at February 24 at 10:17PM CST

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,004 • Total comments across all topics: 279,122,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC