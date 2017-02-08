Fundraiser collects $8,500 for homeless
A soup kitchen fundraiser and auction to help get housing for the Cookeville area's homeless population raised about $8,500 last Saturday, with more donations still being collected. A soup kitchen fundraiser and auction to help get housing for the Cookeville area's homeless population raised about $8,500 last Saturday, with more donations still being collected.
