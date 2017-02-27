Five arrested in four separate drug i...

Five arrested in four separate drug incidents late last week

Esau L. Cruz-Manuel, 21, of Clearview Drive was stopped for speeding and found to have a substantial amount of LSD. "I found the subject to have in his possession 146 paper tabs of LSD," said Cookeville Police Officer Austin Holtgraewe, who said the driver gave consent for the officer to search his vehicle.

