Council rejects billboard proposal

Council rejects billboard proposal

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

The Cookeville City Council rejected a lone bid for leasing two billboards and three billboard locations in the Highlands Business Park. The Cookeville City Council rejected a lone bid for leasing two billboards and three billboard locations in the Highlands Business Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) 4 min wow 173
Stand with Sweden! 25 min Antifa 47
bowman's and more etc scammers 58 min perc 1
any women with hsv2 looking 1 hr ltr 17
News Sparta man arrested in bar for selling drugs (Jul '10) 1 hr Wolfcat 18
Teresa Jackson DCS ? 2 hr Curious 6
kayla faye randolph 3 hr Pff 9
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,088 • Total comments across all topics: 279,045,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC