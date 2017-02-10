Cordell "Papa" Dowell

Cordell "Papa" Dowell

Funeral services for Mr. Cordell "Papa" Dowell, 86, of Algood, will be held at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at McClellan Avenue Church of Christ. Interment, with military honors, will follow in Algood Heritage Cemetery.

