Cookeville's on-again, off-again history

Cookeville's on-again, off-again history

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

Cookeville was created by an Act of the General Assembly of Tennessee in 1854 to be the second county seat of Putnam County. Forty acres was bought from Charles Crook on a hill near a spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
any women with hsv2 looking 11 min here 7
Bowmans and More Etc Scammers 1 hr Crushed it up 2
Attention Cookeville 1 hr Stoner55 1
Looking for homeless to help 2 hr Marvie 2
why cant blacks find a job 4 hr Carl 18
Teresa Jackson DCS ? 5 hr Oh Dear 5
Walmart 5 hr Todd 1
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,280 • Total comments across all topics: 278,981,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC