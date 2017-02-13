Cookeville considers allowing outside voting
In a resolution sponsored by Councilman Dwight Henry, council members are considering a change to the city's charter to allow people who reside outside the city limits but own at least 1,000 square feet of property inside the city limits to vote in municipal elections. "The driving force for me in sponsoring this resolution, it's a matter of principle, a matter of conscience," Henry said in Monday's work session.
