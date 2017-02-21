Class builds tiny house for man whose house burned
When an Overton County man lost his home to fire last month, he didn't have insurance to replace everything he owned. Cookeville High School sophomore Alejandra Martinez operates a nail gun in Randy Mansell's carpentry class.
