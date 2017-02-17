Board to take up retail incentives
It's a trend that's been evolving across the state, but the consideration of tax incentives for a big retail project will be the first for the City of Cookeville. The signs are up on the property on Interstate Drive and Walnut Avenue advertising the Shoppes at Eagle Pointe, a new retail development that will be considered for incentives Wednesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Male Massage Therapist
|8 min
|Clarice
|2
|kayla faye randolph
|45 min
|brandon
|6
|HS Basketball Refs
|59 min
|high school boy
|4
|Harvest Bread
|1 hr
|eat a muffin
|6
|Stupid Liberals will never learn
|1 hr
|comrade trump like p
|13
|Why isn't Tracy Hudson at algood middle school
|1 hr
|Where is Tracy Hu...
|1
|Please Write Congress and Senate and Rich not P...
|1 hr
|liberals are thieves
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC