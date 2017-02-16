The nonprofit regional blood center, Blood Assurance, is partnering with Middle Tennessee Federal Credit Union in Cookeville to host a public blood drive on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The nonprofit regional blood center, Blood Assurance, is partnering with Middle Tennessee Federal Credit Union in Cookeville to host a public blood drive on Tuesday, Feb. 21. People are invited to donate blood between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. inside the Blood Assurance bloodmobile at the main Middle Tennessee Federal Credit Union office at 1255 E. Spring St. Participating donors will be given a "What's Your Type?" T-shirt and a chance to win a trip for two to Gatlinburg.

