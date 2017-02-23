Army General visits with Cookeville s...

Army General visits with Cookeville students

The second highest-ranking General in the U.S. Army made a stop in Cookeville Wednesday to speak with students. General Daniel Allyn spent the day speaking to students at Cookeville High School and members of the ROTC at Tennessee Tech University.

