Arland Rice

Arland Rice

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

A gathering of family and friends, celebrating the life of Mr. Arland Rice, 71, of Federal Way, Wash., formerly of Cookeville, will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, from the chapel of Dyer Funeral Home in Cookeville. He was born on Thursday, July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Someone took a dump in one of the dressing room... (May '16) 43 min RetailHell 35
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) 3 hr Bill 129
Teresa Jackson DCS ? 5 hr Truth 4
Scott Herman counselor (Mar '13) 5 hr average joe 12
why cant blacks find a job 5 hr Carl 16
Doing a fine job 6 hr jason 19
kayla faye randolph 8 hr tiff 3
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,474 • Total comments across all topics: 278,973,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC