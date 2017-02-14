Appointees confirmed by legislature

Appointees confirmed by legislature

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

History was made Monday in the state legislature as both the House and Senate unanimously approved the eight appointees to serve on Tennessee Tech's new board of trustees. History was made Monday in the state legislature as both the House and Senate unanimously approved the eight appointees to serve on Tennessee Tech's new board of trustees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you believe makes have more control over con... 7 min Erin 1
jae sherril (May '10) 27 min Wish You Would 39
Someone took a dump in one of the dressing room... (May '16) 3 hr Phantom 28
Workplace Harassment 3 hr Clarice 8
Does diarrhea turn g_ay men on ?? 3 hr p ussy grabber 3
Cookville hospital (Jan '15) 3 hr they call me dr love 6
Doing a fine job 3 hr donnie p ussygrabber 13
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,546 • Total comments across all topics: 278,866,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC