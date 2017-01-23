Whitson zoning expiration, TTU road closures on planning agenda
A controversial rezoning on Whitson Avenue has expired, and Tennessee Tech University is another step closer to breaking ground on a new recreation center. A controversial rezoning on Whitson Avenue has expired, and Tennessee Tech University is another step closer to breaking ground on a new recreation center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patty and charlene
|5 min
|Babygirl
|4
|mark whited
|1 hr
|crazytrain
|6
|Trump First Family
|1 hr
|Becky
|19
|Alt right
|1 hr
|Becky
|13
|Guy walking around in hooded clothing
|3 hr
|TRUMPTRAIN
|35
|Melania Trump
|3 hr
|Jimmy
|44
|Where is black life's matter group?
|4 hr
|TRUMPTRAIN
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC