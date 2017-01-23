Volunteers counting homeless in region

Volunteers descended on the Upper Cumberland after dark Tuesday - poking around in parks, behind restaurants and shopping centers, under bridges and overpasses, in wooded areas and in Volunteers descended on the Upper Cumberland after dark Tuesday - poking around in parks, behind restaurants and shopping centers, under bridges and overpasses, in wooded areas and in shelters. They were part of an 18-county point-in-time homeless count.

