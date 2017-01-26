TTU Players present two dark but powerful plays

Two powerful one-act plays linked by the theme of oppression will be performed back-to-back by the TTU Players. "Trifles" by Susan Glaspell and "Mud" by Marie Irene Fornes will be performed at the Cookeville a In "Trifles," Mr. Hale, center, , discusses the circumstances surrounding a mysterious murder as, from left, the sheriff , the county attorney , Mrs. Peters , and Mrs. Hale look on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.