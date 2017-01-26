TTU football player cited for possession of marijuana
Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Williams said he issued Eichelberger the citation following a traffic stop shortly after 1 a.m. The incident began in a large Cookeville parking lot when Williams noticed a black sedan pull up next to a tan GMC Yukon. "A black male exited the GMC Yukon and began walking toward the black sedan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melania Trump
|3 hr
|TRUMPTRAIN
|52
|see your child
|4 hr
|fathers rights
|5
|Institutional wholesale company (May '11)
|5 hr
|V For Vendetta
|318
|don already accomplished more than Obam
|5 hr
|ultimatefrisbee
|8
|Putin to speak on Saturday
|6 hr
|yeag tang
|1
|Illegal immigrants in area
|13 hr
|Moving on up
|21
|Hippies have ruined America (Mar '12)
|22 hr
|chunkygirlrules
|47
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC