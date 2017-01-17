THP checkpoints tonight, Jan. 28

THP checkpoints tonight, Jan. 28

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

Another is scheduled at the same a @:The first is set for tonight from 9 to 11 p.m. on Highway 136, Hilham Highway, at the Water Treatment Plant. Another is scheduled at the same location for 1 to 3 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Guy walking around in hooded clothing 3 hr TRUMPTRAIN 29
independent oppurtunitys inc ( I.O.I) ?? (Oct '12) 9 hr Very Concerned Ci... 5
Lewis: Trump Not Â‘Legitimate PresidentÂ’ 9 hr yeah really 3
Joe sherfield Thu Taytay 1
1st annual Church of Satan Cookout (Mar '12) Thu Pumpkineck 39
Ashley Flanigan???? Thu Louise 5
Ayla Dunn (Jan '16) Thu Ashley 3
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,568 • Total comments across all topics: 278,101,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC