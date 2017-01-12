Shining light on importance of MLK Jr...

Shining light on importance of MLK Jr. Day

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

For some, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a day off from work or school, or a day the banks are closed. This year, the Cookeville-Putnam County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People wants to a For some, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a day off from work or school, or a day the banks are closed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who Knows About Civil War Battles in Putnam Cou... 59 min John 2
Donald Trump 2 hr Scope 11
judge Hudson (Jan '10) 2 hr been there done that 51
Zachary Poston wreck 2 hr Renee 9
why is it soo hard to find a true love? why are... (Jun '11) 3 hr Telling The Serio... 39
Averitt Express (Jul '11) 4 hr Curious 60
bad halfway houses (Feb '14) 5 hr karrienicoledavis 9
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,033 • Total comments across all topics: 277,879,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC