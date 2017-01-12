SAFE -- Woman OK after ordeal, suspec...

SAFE -- Woman OK after ordeal, suspect captured

Cookeville authorities' all-out search Thursday was successful in finding a man believed to have kidnapped a 74-year-old Cookeville woman from her home. An all-out manhunt by police resulted in the capture of kidnapping suspect Russell Lee Vaughn, who allegedly abducted a 74-year-old Cookeville woman from her Nash Avenue home Wednesday night.

