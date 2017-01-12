SAFE -- Woman OK after ordeal, suspect captured
Cookeville authorities' all-out search Thursday was successful in finding a man believed to have kidnapped a 74-year-old Cookeville woman from her home. An all-out manhunt by police resulted in the capture of kidnapping suspect Russell Lee Vaughn, who allegedly abducted a 74-year-old Cookeville woman from her Nash Avenue home Wednesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible Abduction /Cookevile
|1 hr
|Anon
|7
|Donald Trump
|3 hr
|cookvul
|6
|Jeet Kune Do-Kali-Optimal Fitness-Nutrition (May '13)
|5 hr
|Sean Abbott
|11
|Institutional wholesale company (May '11)
|6 hr
|THE Rate Burner
|296
|Kidnapper Still At Large
|6 hr
|Anon
|1
|Movies
|7 hr
|Jfran
|2
|good mom and pop restaurants in cookeville? (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|nutzaplente
|21
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC