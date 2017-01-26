Rolling roadblocks for I-40 bridge removal

The Mine Lick Creek bridge that crosses over Interstate 40 in West Cookeville will be closed for several months beginning Monday. The closure is associated with the construction of the new fifth interchange that is expected to be Exit 283 off a Cookeville Public Works Director Greg Brown stands on Bennett Road near where the Mine Lick Creek Road bridge over Interstate 40 will be closed while construction crews build a new bridge.

