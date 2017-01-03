Reduced neutering fees for pets in January
It's the middle of winter, but it won't be long before spring is here and the Cookeville-Putnam County Animal Shelter will be full of kittens and puppies. In an attempt to reduce the homeless animal population, The Humane Jamie Green, a vet tech with the Mike Shipley Memorial Spay/Neuter Clinic, gives a little dog a checkup before his surgery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|you will always be scared boy
|4 hr
|chad
|7
|judge Hudson (Jan '10)
|10 hr
|Jdog
|50
|ZAXBYS Algood, Not sure about it. Thoughts?
|10 hr
|The legend 27
|35
|happy to see obama go
|10 hr
|joyfultrain
|11
|Mark Loftis--Counselor
|10 hr
|truthful
|13
|Washing Machine Odor
|10 hr
|Kermit
|12
|Hoseppy and Tony
|12 hr
|dr tongue
|41
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC