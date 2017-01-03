Pickett grand jury clears highway sup...

Pickett grand jury clears highway superintendent

Herald-Citizen

It's back to work for Pickett County Highway Superintendent Jimmy Cope, an elected official whose conduct was looked at by a grand jury after investigators reportedly found that Cope and his employees had been using Pickett County equipment and a It's back to work for Pickett County Highway Superintendent Jimmy Cope, an elected official whose conduct was looked at by a grand jury after investigators reportedly found that Cope and his employees had been using Pickett County equipment and supplies to gravel driveways of private citizens. @:"Jimmy Cope had a good day," said Brett Knight, the Cookeville attorney who represented him.

Cookeville, TN

