Pickett grand jury clears highway superintendent
It's back to work for Pickett County Highway Superintendent Jimmy Cope, an elected official whose conduct was looked at by a grand jury after investigators reportedly found that Cope and his employees had been using Pickett County equipment and a It's back to work for Pickett County Highway Superintendent Jimmy Cope, an elected official whose conduct was looked at by a grand jury after investigators reportedly found that Cope and his employees had been using Pickett County equipment and supplies to gravel driveways of private citizens. @:"Jimmy Cope had a good day," said Brett Knight, the Cookeville attorney who represented him.
