Murder details emerge as Jackson County man remains jailed
The incident came to light on Dec. 18, when a body ultimately identified as Donna Roam, 41, was found on a logging road in western Cumberland County. "It appears that she died as a result of a gunshot wound," said 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our "Christian" President
|8 min
|Antifa
|12
|Kayla Faye randolph
|21 min
|Reid
|2
|Woman selling used br_as on swap n shop
|25 min
|Flamer fo life
|6
|Catchin Eyes??
|31 min
|Flamer fo life
|2
|Shane Flannigan A cheap Taxi
|47 min
|Flamer fo life
|11
|Teresa Jackson DCS ?
|59 min
|Feedback
|1
|Man arrested for 7th offense DUI (Feb '13)
|1 hr
|What
|85
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC