Moving truck theft double trouble for...

Moving truck theft double trouble for woman

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

A Murfreesboro woman who rented a moving truck here in June has been arrested for not returning it, and in the process, police found that she apparently had been driving a separate stolen vehicle. A Murfreesboro woman who rented a moving truck here in June has been arrested for not returning it, and in the process, police found that she apparently had been driving a separate stolen vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Zachary Poston wreck 1 hr kelly 10
Russell Stover Candies (Jun '16) 5 hr Stud 10
Black lives matter 11 hr Mark News Network 122
Camille shelton 14 hr Realcountry 1
Donald Trump 15 hr Phlegm 24
Local Dentist acts like a fool 15 hr winner 11
Jon Vinson 16 hr nutzaplente 18
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,758 • Total comments across all topics: 277,961,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC