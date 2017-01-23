Man arrested for DUI after asking tro...

Man arrested for DUI after asking trooper for directions

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

A Smithville man allegedly driving under the influence Tuesday was arrested after stopping to ask for directions - from a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper. A Smithville man allegedly driving under the influence Tuesday was arrested after stopping to ask for directions - from a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
build the wall, build the wall, build the wall 56 min Border patrol 3
Illegal immigrants in area 1 hr Christian 5
Hippies have ruined America (Mar '12) 1 hr malaria tramp 42
don already accomplished more than Obam 2 hr malaria tramp 2
Trump First Family 6 hr Becky 22
Anthony Mills (Aug '14) 7 hr Yore Name Hyar 3
Why for I don no how to reed or rite 9 hr Yore Name Hyar 1
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,517 • Total comments across all topics: 278,241,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC