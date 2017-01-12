Large online land auction underway

Approximately 3,750 acres of woodland divided into nine tracts between Cookeville and Monterey is for sale in an absolute online auction advertised by Tays Realty & a The ninth tract of land in a 3,750-acre online auction runs along this creek off Poplar Grove Road. Approximately 3,750 acres of woodland divided into nine tracts between Cookeville and Monterey is for sale in an absolute online auction advertised by Tays Realty & Auction LLC. "This property is ideal for timber speculation, recreational, hunting, investment ... you name it," according to an advertisement in the Jan. 8 edition of the Herald-Citizen.

