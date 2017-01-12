Judah and the Lion to play on Conan
A band fronted by a former Cookeville resident is set to play on Conan O'Brien's show Conan tonight on TBS. Judah and the Lion's local connection is Judah Akers, who grew up in Cookeville and played baseball for a Judah and the Lion lead singer Judah Akers plays guitar during one of the band's songs at Bonnaroo last year.
