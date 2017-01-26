Humane Society offers $20 spay/neuter surgeries

They may still look like babies, but kittens as young as four months and puppies as young as five months are old enough to get pregnant - and have their first litter just two months later. Jacquelyn Brown, vet assistant with Dolly, Wendy Nichols, vet assistant with Leland, and Tana Taylor, administrative assistant, prepare to sign pets up for their spay and neuter surgeries.

