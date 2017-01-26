HERO: Former Cookeville man honored for work in hostage situation
A former Cookeville man was recently awarded a medal of valor for his work in a volatile hostage situation in Colorado in January 2016. A former Cookeville man was recently awarded a medal of valor for his work in a volatile hostage situation in Colorado in January 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Herald Citizen is STUPID (Jun '15)
|57 min
|Becky
|20
|Grass-Fed Beef
|1 hr
|Love grass fed beef
|4
|build the wall, build the wall, build the wall
|2 hr
|Blistershurt
|19
|Illegal immigrants in area
|2 hr
|Rasheed
|23
|don already accomplished more than Obam
|2 hr
|Blue Dog
|15
|Putin to speak on Saturday
|6 hr
|DERP
|3
|Bowmans and More Scammers
|7 hr
|dis and dat
|65
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC