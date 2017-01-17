Habitat breaks ground on 75th home

Habitat breaks ground on 75th home

It's been 20 years since Putnam County Habitat for Humanity built its first home. Since that time, volunteers and donations have helped dozens of families realize the dream of an affordable place to live.

