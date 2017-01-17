Golf weather in winter
Area golfers took to local courses over the weekend and will likely continue throughout the week as mild temperatures are expected to extend through next weekend. Area golfers took to local courses over the weekend and will likely continue throughout the week as mild temperatures are expected to extend through next weekend.
