Fire chief to retire

Cookeville City Manager Mike Davidson announced Thursday that he has received notice that Fire Chief Roger Fuqua intends to retire effective June 30. Fuqua began his lifelong career with the Cookeville Fire Department on Oct. 1, 1978, and rose to the position of captain before being appointed interim fire chief on April 7, 2011. "I hate to lose Roger as chief,"a SDavidson said.

