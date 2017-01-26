Feb. 4 soup kitchen fundraiser to hel...

Feb. 4 soup kitchen fundraiser to help homeless

A desire to help the community prompted one Cookeville woman to reach out to a program that helps house the homeless. Amy Ing is coordinating a Soup Kitchen fundraiser to benefit the PATH program to help the homeless on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 5 a A desire to help the community prompted one Cookeville woman to reach out to a program that helps house the homeless.

