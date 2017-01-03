Father-Daughter Date Night tickets go on sale Saturday
"Dads will do anything for their daughters, and that includes dancing to all kinds of crazy music - everything from the a Photographer George Furman captured this photo of a dad with his daughter during last year's Father Daughter-Date Night in Cookeville. Tickets for the popular event go on sale Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police
|23 min
|Barfburger
|5
|tax payers
|2 hr
|Cuckoobud
|2
|Bowmans and More Scammers
|2 hr
|Give me the glue
|57
|Alt right
|7 hr
|Pepe
|10
|Undercover STINGS
|13 hr
|youSumBitches
|7
|Mark Loftis--Counselor
|13 hr
|Not waiting around
|8
|Auction (Aug '11)
|17 hr
|J Lea
|12
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC